Exa to Host European PowerFLOW Solution Forum in Frankfurt

Keynote speaker Chris Bangle to share his perspective on the future of automotive design

BMW, Bentley, Continental, Denso, Doosan, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Opel, MAN, Scania and SDF to present how they are leveraging PowerFLOW simulations to develop better products

Exa to exhibit at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt (Halle/FG 4.1, Stand-Nr. C37)

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exa® Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA), a global innovator of simulation software for product engineering, will bring together a group of industry-leading design and engineering executives on the eve of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show to discuss how simulation-driven design is enhancing product development today.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad2f2c59-365b-4559-b2a5-cbfe2ee9ef4f

The Exa European PowerFLOW® Solution Forum will include a special presentation by automotive design visionary Chris Bangle, of Chris Bangle Associates, on the future of car design. The event will comprise of a number of presentations from Exa customers around the globe on the successful application of digital engineering – highlighting aerodynamics, aeroacoustics and thermal management. Speakers include representatives from BMW, Bentley, Continental, Denso, Doosan, Jaguar Land Rover, MAN, Nissan, Opel, Scania and SDF.

Jean-Paul Roux, President of European Operations at Exa remarked, “As the global auto industry gathers in Frankfurt to launch their new vehicles, Exa will host its forum to discuss the future of vehicle development. As car and truck OEMs along with their suppliers respond to emissions-based regulatory demands without wanting to compromise design and performance, they are increasingly turning to Exa’s digital simulation solutions. The PowerFLOW Solution Forum is an opportunity for our customers to share their insights and successes on how simulation-driven design is helping them to develop products which reflect real-world driving conditions.”

Exa’s European PowerFLOW Solution Forum takes place on Monday 11 September at the Frankfurter Botschaft. Also, for the first time, Exa will have a stand at the Frankfurt Motor Show, showcasing its digital simulation technologies and work with carmakers and suppliers. The stand location is Halle/FG 4.1, Stand-Nr. C37.

To arrange an interview with Exa executives and simulation-driven design experts in Frankfurt, please contact James Parsons at PFPR Communications ([email protected] / +44(0)1622 766526).

About Exa Corporation

Exa (NASDAQ:EXA) (www.exa.com) Corporation’s visualization and simulation software helps designers and engineers produce better vehicles and equipment. As a design evolves, Exa accurately predicts the performance of that design while providing actionable insight to optimize the performance of the product. With Exa, the need for costly physical prototypes and expensive late-stage changes is reduced.

Now, designers and engineers are freed from the risk of producing compromised products that do not meet market and regulatory requirements. Some of the most successful product companies in the world use Exa, including BMW, Delphi, Denso, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Hino, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Kenworth, Komatsu, MAN, Nissan, Peterbilt, Peugeot, Renault, Scania, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo Trucks.

Founded in 1991, the company is headquartered at 55 Network Drive, Burlington, MA, USA 01803. Tel: 1.781.564.0200; Fax: 1.781.564.0299; Email: [email protected]; URL: www.exa.com; NASDAQ:EXA.

Exa and PowerFLOW are registered trademarks of Exa Corporation.

CONTACT: For media enquiries, please contact: UK: James Parsons Tel: +44 1622 766526 E-mail: [email protected] US: Ann Smith Tel: +1 248-259-6148 E-mail: [email protected] Germany: Richard Backhaus Tel: +49 6 11 50 45 982 E-mail: [email protected]