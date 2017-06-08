NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank AG on Thursday said U.S. law prohibits it from responding to questions from U.S. lawmakers about President Donald Trump and his possible ties to Russia without a legally proper request because of regulations protecting customer information.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Stunning blow for May as UK exit poll suggests no clear winner - June 8, 2017
- Exclusive: Deutsche Bank says privacy laws prevent Trump disclosures - June 8, 2017
- Republicans take knife to post-crisis Wall Street reforms - June 8, 2017