Exclusive: Iraq holding 1,400 foreign wives, children of suspected ISIS fighters

SOUTH OF MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) – Iraqi authorities are holding 1,400 foreign wives and children of suspected Islamic State fighters in a camp after government forces expelled the jihadist group from one of its last remaining strongholds in Iraq, security and aid officials said.
