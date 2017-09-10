Exclusive: Iraq holding 1,400 foreign wives, children of suspected Islamic State fighters

SOUTH OF MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) – Iraqi authorities are holding 1,400 foreign wives and children of suspected Islamic State fighters after government forces expelled the jihadist group from one of its last remaining strongholds in Iraq, security and aid officials said.
