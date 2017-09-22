WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) – Employees of U.S. nuclear power firm Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, which is bankrupt and reeling from a failed reactor project, got a nasty surprise recently: in the eyes of the U.S. government’s pension insurer, its retirement plan has a massive shortfall.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: U.S. agency claims huge hole in Westinghouse’s pension plan - September 22, 2017
- Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota among states targeted by Russian hackers in 2016 race - September 22, 2017
- Hurricane Maria skirts Turks and Caicos as Puerto Rico endures fresh flooding - September 22, 2017