Exclusive: U.S.-backed Raqqa battle should end in two months, says senior SDF commander

RAQQA, Syria (Reuters) – The battle to oust Islamic State from its stronghold in the Syrian city of Raqqa should end within two months, a top-ranking Kurdish commander told Reuters, but said she expects the fighting to intensify.
