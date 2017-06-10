Exclusive: U.S. forces join Philippine troops to end city siege

MANILA (Reuters) – U.S. special forces are helping the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to end a siege of the southern town of Marawi by militants allied to Islamic State, a U.S. embassy spokesperson in Manila told Reuters on Saturday.
