Exclusive: U.S. special forces helping Philippines troops to end city siege

MANILA (Reuters) – U.S. special forces are helping the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to end a siege of the southern town of Marawi by militants allied to Islamic State, a U.S. embassy spokesperson in Manila told Reuters.
