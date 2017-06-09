(Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp asked a New York court on Friday to reject another subpoena request from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, arguing the prosecutor’s recent claim to have found evidence Exxon misled investors was false and that he was abusing his investigative powers.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exxon calls NY prosecutor’s climate change probe ‘harassment’ in filing - June 9, 2017
- Trump calls on Qatar to stop funding terrorism - June 9, 2017
- Trump says Comey testimony showed ‘no obstruction’ - June 9, 2017