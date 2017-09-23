Facing far-right gains, Merkel, Schulz urge undecided Germans to vote

BERLIN/GREIFSWALD, Germany (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel, poised to win a fourth term in Sunday’s election, and her center-left challenger Martin Schulz urged supporters on Saturday to keep fighting for votes with a third of the electorate still undecided.
