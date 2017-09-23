Failing dam poses new crisis on Puerto Rico amid flooding from Hurricane Maria

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Reuters) – Emergency officials in Puerto Rico raced on Saturday to evacuate tens of thousands of people from a river valley below a dam in the island’s northwest on the verge of collapse under the weight of flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
