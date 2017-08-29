Family Memorials Inc. Announces Added Disclosure in its Second Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Breaking News
THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Family Memorials Inc. (TSXV:FAM) (the “Corporation”) has filed its interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

With regard to the outstanding Convertible Secured Debentures (the “Debentures”) of the Corporation in the principal amount of $5,242,000 which bear interest at 15% per annum and were due to be paid on March 31, 2017, as a result of a continuous disclosure review by the Ontario Securities Commission, disclosure relating to the Debentures has been added in the notes to the financial statements and to the MD&A which was not previously included in the annual and interim financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2016 and the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

About Family Memorials
The Corporation is a Canadian public corporation operating in the death care industry retailing monuments and memorials with agency and sales agreements with funeral homes.  The Corporation currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “FAM”.

