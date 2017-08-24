Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against First Potomac Realty Trust

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notice is hereby given that Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, case No. 1:17-cv-02214, on behalf of shareholders of First Potomac Realty Trust (“First Potomac” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FPO) who have been harmed by First Potomac’s and its board of directors’ (the “Board”) alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Government Properties Income Trust (“Government Properties”).

On June 27, 2017, the Board caused the Company to enter into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (“Proposed Transaction”) under which each share of First Potomac common stock will be exchanged for $11.15 in cash. The shareholder vote on the Proposed Transaction is expected to occur on September 26, 2017.

If you wish to obtain information concerning this action or view a copy of the complaint, you can do so by clicking here: www.faruqilaw.com/FPOnotice.

The complaint alleges that the Preliminary Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 31, 2017, violates Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act because it provides materially incomplete and misleading information about the Company and the Proposed Transaction, including information concerning the Company’s financial projections and analysis, on which the Board relied to recommend the Proposed Transaction as fair to First Potomac shareholders.

Plaintiff is represented by Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a law firm with extensive experience in prosecuting class actions, and significant expertise in actions involving corporate fraud. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, was founded in 1995 and the firm maintains its principal office in New York City, with offices in Delaware, California, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

