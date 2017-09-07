Breaking News
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Welcomes Cristo Rey Atlanta Students for Third Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (the Bank) is pleased to welcome four students from Cristo Rey Atlanta High School who will be working part-time at the Bank over the next nine months. Cristo Rey Atlanta conducts an innovative Corporate Work Study Program where students work five full days a month at businesses across the metro area while also carrying a full load of classes. The Corporate Work Study Program provides students with real world job experience which in turn allows them to earn a portion of their tuition costs.

The Bank participated in Cristo Rey Atlanta’s annual “Draft Day” on August 25, where the four students were paired with the Bank for entry-level jobs. Pairings are based on interviews with the Corporate Work Study Program staff and on an evaluation that seeks to match student interests with the needs and opportunities of participating employers. The students will work in accounting operations, staff services and property management, financial operations management, and legal during the 2017-2018 school year. Each student has an assigned day on which they work and will work a rotating Monday where each student has one week in which they work two days.

“We are honored to be able to participate again this year in Cristo Rey Atlanta’s work study program,” said Reggie O’Shields, General Counsel for Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta. “It really is inspiring to see what a tremendous difference we are making in the lives of these students, and in our community.”

More than 500 students participated in this year’s “Draft Day” event and were paired with 140 employers from across the metro region. Cristo Rey Atlanta has operated the Corporate Work Study Program since 2014. The Bank has participated in the program since 2015.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank’s members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies headquartered in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $5.4 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 827,000 households.

