Breaking News
Home / Top News / Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tintri, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tintri, Inc.

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Federman & Sherwood announces that on September 18, 2017, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNTR).  The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 11, 15 and 22 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, pursuant to or traceable to Tintri’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Tintri’s initial public offering completed on or about June 30, 2017.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Tintri, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above.  You may move the Court no later than Friday, November 17, 2017 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.  However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: [email protected]
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.