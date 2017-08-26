FERRARI: Extension of the agreement between Scuderia Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announces that Scuderia Ferrari has extended its technical and racing agreement with driver Sebastian Vettel for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 racing seasons of the Formula One World Championship.

