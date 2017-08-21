Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. Announce Completion of Exchange Offer for Senior Notes Due 2020

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. today announced the completion of their offer to exchange $175 million principal amount of their 85/ 8 % Senior Notes due 2020, which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for an equal amount of their outstanding 85/ 8 % Senior Notes due 2020.

The exchange offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 18, 2017. The time period for tendering notes under guaranteed delivery procedures will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 23, 2017. A total of $175 million (100%) of the notes were validly tendered and accepted for exchange.

This exchange offer was performed pursuant to the registration rights agreements entered into as part of the financing transactions completed on January 30, 2017, and does not represent a new financing transaction.

