Few ideas, less hope leave Syria crisis on back burner at U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – At the entrance to the United Nations building in New York a sign advertises an upcoming party to celebrate the end of the annual gathering of world leaders. Next to it a weathered box with crumpled papers urges people to donate for Syrian refugees.
