FIGS on Dr. Oz Show

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 21 mins ago

Los Angeles, NYC , Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

On September 20, 2017, FIGS participated in an episode of the Dr. Oz Show to honor the commitment of hospice aid, single mother and nursing student, Rotunde Hector. FIGS and Dr. Oz presented “Nurse Tunde” with a lifetime supply of FIGS scrubs and $20,000 to further her continued nursing education and her hospice company. Watch here. 

 

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS is transforming the healthcare experience through its design of the highest quality medical apparel in the world. FIGS has revived and redefined the antiquated, $60 billion dollar medical apparel industry.. FIGS remains at the top of its class and has grown over 500% YOY.

 

Every set of FIGS is made with Technical Comfort™—the conviction that design, performance and comfort aren’t mutually exclusive—they’re mandatory.

 

FIGS currently offers its loyal customer base 11 modern styles in 7 vibrant shades that feature innovative and thoughtful designs: yoga waistbands, skinny legs, fashionable cargo pockets and tailored scrub tops, to name a few features.

 

All 7 colors in FIGS’ technical collection can be mixed-and-matched and is made with technically superior fabrication: four-way stretch, wrinkle resistance, stain repellence, and antimicrobial fabric – proven to reduce the spread of bacteria and infection by 66%.

 

FIGS also recently launched their lifewear collection, redefining what the medical professional wears to, at and from work. The collection includes underscrubs, vests, hoodies and more to accommodate every part of a medical professional’s lifestyle.

 

FIGS makes giving back part of their business. For every set of scrubs sold, FIGS gives a set to a healthcare provider in need — it’s what they call Threads for Threads. To date, FIGS has donated hundreds of thousands of scrubs to medical professionals in over 30 countries.

 

Some of the company’s biggest backers include former Thomas Tull, founder and former chairman and CEO of Legendary Pictures Films; John Fisher, founder of Draper Fisher Jurvetson; Steve Tisch, chairman and executive vice president of the New York Giants and co-owner of Escape Artists Productions; Peter Morton, co-founder of the Hard Rock Cafe; and actor Will Smith.

Modern, thoughtful, 100% awesome.

CONTACT:  

For further information visit www.wearfigs.com, @wearfigs

For press inquiries please contact [email protected]
