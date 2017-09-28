|
To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|
28 September 2017
Announcement no. 94/2017
Final terms for bonds to be opened 29th of September 2017
On 29th of September 2017, BRFkredit will open new covered bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.
The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for covered bonds and mortgage bonds issued by BRFkredit a/s”, dated 1. February 2017, including any addenda to the said Base Prospectus.
BRFkredit’s base prospectus is available on BRFkredit’s home page brf.com.
Yours sincerely,
BRFkredit a/s
Søren Winkler
Head of Analysis
Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30
E-mail [email protected]
brf.dk
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
