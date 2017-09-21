Breaking News
Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. Announces Implementation of Dynamics 365

ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB:FGCO) is excited to announce the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365, an industry leading cloud based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform.

Dynamics 365 provides powerful tools allowing their clients to harness the power of the cloud, share customer analytics, and string together their operational teams, data and focused initiatives for sales, marketing and operations. The platform provides customizable dashboards giving visuals that ensure an accurate pulse on operational business targets.

“Dynamics 365 was not only very price competitive, it allows Financial Gravity to integrate many of the new software products in our technology stack for a fraction of the price of other providers. We needed a CRM that allowed us to scale quickly and was easily customized for our unique business model as well as provide a simple, organized application for multiple departments. Tax, Wealth, Marketing, and Sales can work together in one interactive application on a team, department, and individual level. Dynamics 365 has dissolved the barriers allowing Financial Gravity to have a more holistic view of their clients while making our company more efficient. Best of all, Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based solution allowing us to streamline our business, support, and customer relationships on a secure platform which aligns with our compliance security policies,” stated Technology Administrator Ashley Baucum.

Jennifer Sanford, Financial Gravity’s Director of Operations stated, “Implementing Dynamics 365 has helped us streamline our operational efforts. For instance, the built-in processes and templates allow our company to be more effective in client communications and performance presentation. Furthermore, it allows our staff to increase the level of efficiency in task completion. Working with Microsoft has been flawless and this will be the hub for our technology stack that will allow for future growth.”

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.
Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., a Fractional Family Office®, provides integrated tax, business, and financial solutions. Clients include small business owners and high net-worth individuals. Services are focused on helping its clients’ personal and professional goals, while building wealth, most often with potential tax savings, lowering costs, and improving efficiency. For details, visit www.financialgravity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations.  No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity’s business and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Jennifer Sanford
[email protected]
469-342-2232

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
