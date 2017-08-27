Finnish police identity knife attack suspect who gave false name

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finnish police said on Sunday the Moroccan asylum seeker who has admitted killing two women in a knife attack last week has been identified after he gave officials a false name when he entered the country in 2016.
