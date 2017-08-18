Finnish police ‘quite certain’ about attacker’s identity: local media

TURKU, Finland (Reuters) – Finnish police raided an apartment in eastern Turku and said it was “quite certain” it had identified the attacker who killed two people and wounded eight during a stabbing rampage on Friday, local media reported.
