First Bancshares, Inc. Announces New Chairman and CEO

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQB:FBSI), the holding company for First Home Bank and Stockmens Bank, in accordance with the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement between First Bancshares, Inc. and Stockmens Bank today announced that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of R. Bradley Weaver as Chairman and CEO and has appointed Robert M. Alexander as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer effective August 25, 2017. Mr. Weaver will remain as a board member of First Bancshares, Inc. as well as President of First Home Bank.

Mr. Alexander, who has been a shareholder of First Bancshares since 2007 and a board member since 2015 remarked, “The Directors and Employees of First Bancshares, Inc. are very grateful for Brad’s leadership since arriving here in 2011. He developed a team of committed bankers, met a stiff challenge and has done a great job positioning the bank for future success. I am looking forward to working with everyone in Missouri, Colorado and Nebraska to create a high performing institution.”

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Home Bank, a FDIC insured bank chartered by the State of Missouri and Stockmens Bank, a FDIC insured bank chartered by the State of Colorado.

