First refugees taken from offshore detention under U.S. refugee swap deal

Sydney (Reuters) – Refugees have left one of Australia’s offshore detention centers on Sunday for the United States, an asylum seeker and a refugee advocate said, as part of a swap brokered by former U.S. president Barack Obama last year.
