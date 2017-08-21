Breaking News
First Responders Honored throughout September with Free Cruises on Hornblower Cruises

San Diego, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — San Diego, Calif., August 18, 2017 –In memory of those who served during 9/11, Hornblower is extending their annual offer for a free cruise to First Responders for the entire month of September 2017. Hornblower Cruises based in San Diego are inviting San Diego County first responders complimentary free admission aboard any of Hornblower Cruises  one or two hour Harbor Cruise any day of the week on San Diego Bay.  First responders include those designated to respond to an emergency including firefighters, police officers, harbor police and USCG, sheriff department officers and EMT’s involved in ongoing efforts to keep San Diego safe in difficult times.

Hornblower Cruises announced the free ticket as a salute to their local heroes. By showing their current identification or a badge at the Hornblower Cruises & Events ticket booth located  at  970 North Harbor Drive in San Diego, first responders will receive a free ticket for any one or two hour narrated cruise of the waterway. The San Diego Harbor Cruises feature beautiful San Diego sights such as Star of India, modern U.S. Naval vessels and subs, military ships, sea lions and the Coronado Bay Bridge.     

The Hornblower Harbor Tour departs downtown San Diego six times daily, 7 days a week, and beginning at 10 a.m. See website for schedules and ticket rates for additional guests. Hot food, snacks, and beverages are for sale at the snack bar during daily harbor cruises.

“Hornblower’s staff and crew want to salute the hard work and courage of the men and women who have dedicated long hours under dangerous conditions to protect the people in our communities”, said Rebecca Milkey, Director of Marketing for Hornblower Cruises & Events.   

Call (619) 686-8715 for more information or visit us at our web site at www.hornblower.com. All Hornblower Cruises & Events yachts are US Coast Guard certified. Scripted narration is provided for the hearing impaired. Be advised to call and confirm that the cruising day’s tour boat is wheelchair accessible.

Hornblower Cruises & Events celebrate 36 years of providing elegant yachts for both charter and public dining cruises. The premier fleet of 36 unique luxury yachts sails from Berkeley, San Francisco, Marina del Rey, Newport Beach, Long Beach and San Diego. For more information call 1-800-ON THE BAY or visit Hornblower Cruises & Events’ web site at www.hornblower.com.

CONTACT: Rebecca Milkey
Hornblower Cruises & Events
619-725-8853
[email protected]

