FIT Biotech: Conversion of FIT Biotech Oy’s Convertible Capital Notes into shares

Company release September 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM EET

Conversion of FIT Biotech Oy’s Convertible Capital Notes into shares

Related to Convertible Note and Warrant Programmes established on September 26, 2016 between the FIT Biotech Oy (“Company”) and Bracknor Investment (“Bracknor”) the Company’s board of directors have resolved on September 15, 2017 to approve Bracknor’s request relating to the funding programme to convert EUR 40,000 worth of Convertible Capital Notes into the Company’s K shares.

Due to the conversion of the Convertible Capital Notes, the Company issues 1,225,490 new K shares in the Company to Bracknor with the conversion price of EUR 0.032640 per share.

As a result of the issue of the new K shares in the Company, the total number of shares in the Company will increase to 74,262,766 shares, and the share capital of the Company will be increased by EUR 39,999.99. After the issue of the new K shares in the Company, the Company’s shares will be divided in share series as follows: 74,192,302 K shares, 5,229 A shares and 65,235 D shares.

The increase of the share capital and new K shares in the Company will be registered in the Trade Register on or about September 20, 2017 and the new K shares will be admitted to trading on First North Finland on or about September 21, 2017.

About FIT Biotech

FIT Biotech Oy is a biotechnology company established in 1995. The company develops and licenses its patented GTU® (Gene Transport Unit) vector technology for new-generation medical treatments. GTU® is a gene transport technology that meets an important medical challenge in the usability of gene therapy and DNA vaccines.

FIT Biotech applies GTU® technology in its drug development programmes. Application areas include cancer (gene therapy) and infectious diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis, as well as animal vaccines.

FIT Biotech shares are listed on the First North Finland marketplace maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

