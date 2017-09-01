Breaking News
Home / Top News / Fitapelli Kurta Announces Filing of Two Claims Against New Jersey Financial Advisor Scott Palmer

Fitapelli Kurta Announces Filing of Two Claims Against New Jersey Financial Advisor Scott Palmer

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fitapelli Kurta, a law firm that exclusively represents aggrieved investors, recently filed two claims before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, against Janney Montgomery Scott LLC concerning financial advisor Scott Palmer.  The arbitration claims filing by Fitapelli Kurta involve allegations of negligence against Hackensack, New Jersey based financial advisor Scott Palmer.

Scott Palmer is no longer employed by Janney Montgomery and was “permitted to resign” in May, 2017.  According to public disclosures on his FINRA BrokerCheck Report, Mr. Palmer’s relationship was severed with Janney Montgomery Scott based on “loss of confidence.”  As of August 29, 2017, Mr. Palmer is no longer registered with any other FINRA member firm.

The two complaints filed by Fitapelli Kurta seek unspecified money damages resulting from Scott Palmer’s alleged recommendation to concentrate his clients’ portfolios almost entirely in the energy sector with no protection from the downside risk.  The Claimants allege that Mr. Palmer utilized a cookie cutter “strategy” of purchasing the same energy investments in the majority of his clients’ accounts, without regard to their individual needs or financial status.   According to attorney Marc Fitapelli, “Allegations of indiscriminately recommending the same investments and concentrations across client portfolios is extremely troublesome, as it can lead to substantial losses in a downturn of that particular market.”

Marc Fitapelli’s law firm, Fitapelli Kurta, currently represents three clients who have filed claims against Scott Palmer.  In addition to these customer complaints filed by Fitapelli Kurta, Scott Palmer’s FINRA BrokerCheck report discloses eight total customer complaints.  According to Marc Fitapelli, “Unfortunately, it appears that our clients are among many others who lost money as a result of Scott Palmer’s alleged wrongdoing and the alleged conduct may have been part of a larger pattern of harming investors.” 

Marc Fitapelli is a partner of Fitapelli Kurta, a national law firm, that focuses exclusively on representing investors before FINRA, or the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.  If you would like to know more about this case, please contact Marc Fitapelli at 212-658-1501.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING

PRIOR RESULTS DO NOT GUARANTEE A SIMILAR OUTCOME

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.