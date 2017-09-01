Fitapelli Kurta Announces Filing of Two Claims Against New Jersey Financial Advisor Scott Palmer

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fitapelli Kurta, a law firm that exclusively represents aggrieved investors, recently filed two claims before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, against Janney Montgomery Scott LLC concerning financial advisor Scott Palmer. The arbitration claims filing by Fitapelli Kurta involve allegations of negligence against Hackensack, New Jersey based financial advisor Scott Palmer.

Scott Palmer is no longer employed by Janney Montgomery and was “permitted to resign” in May, 2017. According to public disclosures on his FINRA BrokerCheck Report, Mr. Palmer’s relationship was severed with Janney Montgomery Scott based on “loss of confidence.” As of August 29, 2017, Mr. Palmer is no longer registered with any other FINRA member firm.

The two complaints filed by Fitapelli Kurta seek unspecified money damages resulting from Scott Palmer’s alleged recommendation to concentrate his clients’ portfolios almost entirely in the energy sector with no protection from the downside risk. The Claimants allege that Mr. Palmer utilized a cookie cutter “strategy” of purchasing the same energy investments in the majority of his clients’ accounts, without regard to their individual needs or financial status. According to attorney Marc Fitapelli, “Allegations of indiscriminately recommending the same investments and concentrations across client portfolios is extremely troublesome, as it can lead to substantial losses in a downturn of that particular market.”

Marc Fitapelli’s law firm, Fitapelli Kurta, currently represents three clients who have filed claims against Scott Palmer. In addition to these customer complaints filed by Fitapelli Kurta, Scott Palmer’s FINRA BrokerCheck report discloses eight total customer complaints. According to Marc Fitapelli, “Unfortunately, it appears that our clients are among many others who lost money as a result of Scott Palmer’s alleged wrongdoing and the alleged conduct may have been part of a larger pattern of harming investors.”

Marc Fitapelli is a partner of Fitapelli Kurta, a national law firm, that focuses exclusively on representing investors before FINRA, or the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. If you would like to know more about this case, please contact Marc Fitapelli at 212-658-1501.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING

PRIOR RESULTS DO NOT GUARANTEE A SIMILAR OUTCOME