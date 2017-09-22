Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2017

Effective from 1 October 2017, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017:

Capped bonds

Bonds with 6% cap

DK0009765554, (67D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.0000% pa

DK0009771602, (21E), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.0000% pa

LU0923988892, (67D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.0000% pa

LU0923995913, (21E), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.0000% pa

Uncapped bonds

DK0009507428, (22H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.3810% pa

DK0009510802, (22H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.0010% pa

DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.3210% pa

DK0009512501, (70D), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 2.6800% pa

DK0009790826, (70D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 1.9800% pa

LU0841798415, (21H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.1410% pa



