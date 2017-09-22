Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2017

Effective from 1 October 2017, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017:
Capped bonds
Bonds with 6% cap
DK0009765554, (67D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.0000% pa
DK0009771602, (21E), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.0000% pa
LU0923988892, (67D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.0000% pa
LU0923995913, (21E), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.0000% pa
Uncapped bonds
DK0009507428, (22H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.3810% pa
DK0009510802, (22H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.0010% pa
DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.3210% pa
DK0009512501, (70D), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 2.6800% pa
DK0009790826, (70D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 1.9800% pa
LU0841798415, (21H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 October 2017: 0.1410% pa
Questions may be directed to Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Executive Vice President,Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 40, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
