FlexPrint LLC Managed Print Solutions Named To 2017 Inc. 5000 For Eighth Consecutive Year

Phoenix, Arizona, Aug. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

FlexPrint LLC and its family of companies that include Action Imaging Group, Cannon IV, ProCopy Office Solutions, and Laser Options, has been selected to the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies.  Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 500|5000, FlexPrint joins a mere one percent of private companies that has made this prestigious list for eight consecutive years.

“Eight consecutive years in the Inc. 500|5000 truly puts FlexPrint LLC in an exclusive class,” states Eric Schurenberg, president and editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.  “This consistency of growth over the years proves that your culture and unique business model are sustainable for the long term.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized on this prestigious list of fastest growing private companies from Inc. Magazine for the 8th year in a row,” states Frank Gaspari, CEO of FlexPrint LLC.  “Our continued growth during a time of industry transformation has been driven by the passion and talents of our employees and most certainly by our customers who have experienced the benefits of partnering with FlexPrint throughout the years.  I couldn’t be more proud of our collective teams’ efforts at providing exceptional value to our customers, their hard work, and the dedication to our culture and customers.”

FlexPrint’s aggressive growth and expansion strategy has accelerated over the past year.  In partnership with San Francisco based private equity firm Oval Partners, FlexPrint has doubled revenues with plans to double again in the next year.  The FlexPrint family of companies offer a broad portfolio of technology and outsourced solutions to clients’ representing the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, leading education providers and mid-market industry leaders.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
