Floridians return to storm-battered homes as Irma flooding spreads

FLORIDA CITY/MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (Reuters) – Storm-shocked Floridians returned to shattered homes on Monday as the remnants of Hurricane Irma pushed inland, leaving more than half of all state residents without power and city streets underwater from Orlando and Jacksonville into coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
