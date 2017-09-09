Floridians scramble for safety as Irma closes in

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Reuters) – Hurricane Irma turned its menacing sight toward the Florida Keys on Saturday as it completed a destructive march along Cuba’s northern coast and set off an 11th hour scramble for safety by Americans who may have ignored warnings to evacuate.
