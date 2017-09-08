Fnac Darty enters the SBF 120 index



Fnac Darty announces its entry into the SBF 120 index following the decision by the Index Steering Committee of Euronext Paris, which will be effective from September 18th 2017.

This entry highlights the new dimension of Fnac Darty as well as the Group’s successful stock market trajectory. Since the 2013 IPO, Fnac Darty’s market capitalization has risen from around 350 million euros to close to 2 billion euros today.

The SBF 120 ranks among the leading Paris stock market indices. It consists of the top 120 companies listed on Euronext Paris, in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.

