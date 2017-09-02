For storm-ravaged Houston, a presidential visit and baseball’s return

HOUSTON (Reuters) – The city of Houston on Saturday witnessed two milestones on its road to recovery from Hurricane Harvey: a visit from the president of the United States and the return of baseball a week after deadly floodwaters engulfed the metropolis.
