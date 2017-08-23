Breaking News
Home / Top News / For The 10th Consecutive Year, ClickAway Appears on Inc. 5000 List

For The 10th Consecutive Year, ClickAway Appears on Inc. 5000 List

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 18 mins ago

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClickAway, a California computer, network, mobile and Verizon sales and repair Company, has achieved its 10th consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. At number 3013, ClickAway showed a three-year revenue growth of 110 percent with sales of $42.8 million last year. ClickAway is one of only three companies in the San Jose area to achieve 10X honors. Over the past decade, 39,921 businesses have appeared in the ranking yet just 142 have appeared 10 or more times. 

“ClickAway was started 15 years ago to help consumers with the ups and downs of digital life,” said Rick Sutherland, founder and CEO. “We strike a chord with our 650,000 customers that the tiny shop on the corner and the big box operations miss completely. The fact that we keep growing at such a fast rate is a testament to our associates’ commitment to provide quality services in our customers’ homes, offices and in our stores.”

Another part of ClickAway’s success lies in the breadth of its staff. Associates speak a total of 20 languages, enabling support in just about any home with English as a second language. According to the US Census Bureau, over 20 percent of all residents in America speak a foreign language at home and the number continues to rise. ClickAway expertise ranges from authorized PC, Android and Apple iPhone, iPad, Macbook and iMac repairs to smart home designers and cabling and IT Management. It is truly a one-stop-shop for today’s technology purchases, repairs, trade-ins and upgrades.

Convenient, fast, reliable, great value.
ClickAway began with one location in 2002 and now incorporates 44 locations throughout California. ClickAway’s authorized services include authorized Verizon phone sales, computer repair for PCs and Apple Computers, cell phone and tablet repair, data recovery, data transfers, data back ups, screen replacements, cloud services, home and small business networking and more. ClickAway offers free diagnostics in store and rates as low as $49/hour.  Offerings include guaranteed results, free delivery within 3 miles of location, onsite repair and installation, remote support and low price matching. ClickAway carries name brands from Samsung to Lenovo to Apple, HP and Google and stocks over 50 brands of top technology products.

CONTACT: Contact:
Lani Sutherland                                                                               
(408) 626-9400
ClickAway Marketing                                                          
[email protected]
www.clickaway.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.