For The 10th Consecutive Year, ClickAway Appears on Inc. 5000 List

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClickAway, a California computer, network, mobile and Verizon sales and repair Company, has achieved its 10th consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. At number 3013, ClickAway showed a three-year revenue growth of 110 percent with sales of $42.8 million last year. ClickAway is one of only three companies in the San Jose area to achieve 10X honors. Over the past decade, 39,921 businesses have appeared in the ranking yet just 142 have appeared 10 or more times.

“ClickAway was started 15 years ago to help consumers with the ups and downs of digital life,” said Rick Sutherland, founder and CEO. “We strike a chord with our 650,000 customers that the tiny shop on the corner and the big box operations miss completely. The fact that we keep growing at such a fast rate is a testament to our associates’ commitment to provide quality services in our customers’ homes, offices and in our stores.”

Another part of ClickAway’s success lies in the breadth of its staff. Associates speak a total of 20 languages, enabling support in just about any home with English as a second language. According to the US Census Bureau, over 20 percent of all residents in America speak a foreign language at home and the number continues to rise. ClickAway expertise ranges from authorized PC, Android and Apple iPhone, iPad, Macbook and iMac repairs to smart home designers and cabling and IT Management. It is truly a one-stop-shop for today’s technology purchases, repairs, trade-ins and upgrades.

Convenient, fast, reliable, great value.

ClickAway began with one location in 2002 and now incorporates 44 locations throughout California. ClickAway’s authorized services include authorized Verizon phone sales, computer repair for PCs and Apple Computers, cell phone and tablet repair, data recovery, data transfers, data back ups, screen replacements, cloud services, home and small business networking and more. ClickAway offers free diagnostics in store and rates as low as $49/hour. Offerings include guaranteed results, free delivery within 3 miles of location, onsite repair and installation, remote support and low price matching. ClickAway carries name brands from Samsung to Lenovo to Apple, HP and Google and stocks over 50 brands of top technology products.

CONTACT: Contact: Lani Sutherland (408) 626-9400 ClickAway Marketing [email protected] www.clickaway.com