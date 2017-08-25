FORTERRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Forterra, Inc. – (FRTA)

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 13, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Forterra, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRTA), if they purchased the Company’s shares pursuant to Forterra’s October 21, 2016 initial public offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Forterra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the IPO, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) there were substantial decreases in sales in certain products; (ii) Forterra was lowering prices in certain segments due to competition and softness in the market; (iii) defective products and long delays from production problems resulted in lost business and late charges; (iv) undisclosed material weaknesses in internal controls prevented accurate reporting and forecasting of financial results; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Forterra’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

