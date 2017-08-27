France discusses fate of detained journalist, Syria with Turkey’s Erdogan

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Sunday with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan about efforts to free a French journalist detained in the country, and the two leaders also discussed the Syrian crisis.
