France discusses increased pressure on North Korea with Trump, Abe

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Emmanuel Macron discussed increased pressure and sanctions on North Korea on the telephone with U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, the French president’s office said.
