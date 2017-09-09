France, Germany, Italy, Spain seek tax on digital giants’ revenues

PARIS (Reuters) – France, Germany, Italy and Spain want digital multinationals like Amazon and Google to be taxed in Europe based on their revenues, rather than only profits as now, their finance ministers said in a joint letter.
