France pledges support to stabilize post-Islamic State Iraq

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – France will help reconstruction and reconciliation efforts in Iraq as it emerges from the war against Islamic State, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Saturday after talks with Iraqi officials in Baghdad.
