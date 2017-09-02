Frankfurt starts evacuation before attempt to defuse WWII bomb

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Frankfurt emergency service staff started to evacuate patients from two hospitals in Germany’s financial capital on Saturday ahead of the planned defusing of a massive World War Two bomb.
