French elect parliament as polls forecast Macron landslide

PARIS (Reuters) – French voters head to the polls on Sunday for the first of two rounds of a parliamentary election expected to give new President Emmanuel Macron a solid majority that should allow him to carry out far-reaching reforms.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Uber board to discuss CEO absence, policy changes: source - June 11, 2017
- Protesters rally against Islamic law in dozens of U.S. cities - June 11, 2017
- Bernie Sanders urges progressives to seek more electoral wins - June 11, 2017