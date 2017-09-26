Breaking News
Home / Top News / Frontier Strategy Group Launches Channel Capability Program to Help Global Companies Manage Distributors

Frontier Strategy Group Launches Channel Capability Program to Help Global Companies Manage Distributors

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontier Strategy Group (FSG), the leading emerging market information services and advisory firm, has launched a new program designed specifically to help companies drive more channel partner revenue growth in key international markets.

FSG’s Channel Capability Assessment (CCA) is an all-new, fixed-cost, high ROI program designed to help companies quickly capture missed revenue growth from their indirect channel partners.   The CCA program leverages FSG’s proprietary 360-degree diagnostic, channel capability frameworks and best practices gained through extensive experience in helping clients optimize channel partner performance.

“Over the last four years, our team of experts has published more than 80 studies and completed over 55 client projects on improving channel performance management,” said Richard Leggett, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Strategy Group. “We’ve learned first-hand that the indirect channel is too often an undermanaged area with a tremendous opportunity for upside potential.  Our Channel Capability Assessment program offers clients a cost-effective and high ROI solution.” 

FSG possesses a deep understanding of the complexities of managing distribution relationships in international markets. According to recent client surveys the firm uncovered the following findings:

  • 63% of multinational corporations’ emerging market-revenue originates from indirect sales channels
  • Only 25% of multinational corporations regularly focus on developing the capabilities of their channel partners and consistently measure these capabilities
  • Multinational corporations that do regularly measure and drive capability development within their channel partners realized a 10.9% improvement in top-line growth and a 4.4% increase in market share

With 2018 quickly approaching, companies have limited time to adjust their approaches to improve sales growth for the coming year. For more information about Frontier Strategy Group, its channel management capabilities, or broader service offerings, email [email protected] or visit www.FrontierStrategyGroup.com.

About Frontier Strategy Group

Frontier Strategy Group (FSG) is the leading emerging market information services and advisory firm. Through an integrated solution of information assets, advisory support and custom consulting services, FSG partners with business leaders at over 200 multinationals to power their emerging markets business strategies. FSG is headquartered in Washington D.C. with regional offices in New York, Singapore and London.

Contact:

Meghan Kelly
[email protected] 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.