Frontier Strategy Group Launches Channel Capability Program to Help Global Companies Manage Distributors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontier Strategy Group (FSG), the leading emerging market information services and advisory firm, has launched a new program designed specifically to help companies drive more channel partner revenue growth in key international markets.

FSG’s Channel Capability Assessment (CCA) is an all-new, fixed-cost, high ROI program designed to help companies quickly capture missed revenue growth from their indirect channel partners. The CCA program leverages FSG’s proprietary 360-degree diagnostic, channel capability frameworks and best practices gained through extensive experience in helping clients optimize channel partner performance.

“Over the last four years, our team of experts has published more than 80 studies and completed over 55 client projects on improving channel performance management,” said Richard Leggett, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Strategy Group. “We’ve learned first-hand that the indirect channel is too often an undermanaged area with a tremendous opportunity for upside potential. Our Channel Capability Assessment program offers clients a cost-effective and high ROI solution.”

FSG possesses a deep understanding of the complexities of managing distribution relationships in international markets. According to recent client surveys the firm uncovered the following findings:

63% of multinational corporations' emerging market-revenue originates from indirect sales channels

Only 25% of multinational corporations regularly focus on developing the capabilities of their channel partners and consistently measure these capabilities

Multinational corporations that do regularly measure and drive capability development within their channel partners realized a 10.9% improvement in top-line growth and a 4.4% increase in market share

With 2018 quickly approaching, companies have limited time to adjust their approaches to improve sales growth for the coming year. For more information about Frontier Strategy Group, its channel management capabilities, or broader service offerings, email [email protected] or visit www.FrontierStrategyGroup.com.

About Frontier Strategy Group

Frontier Strategy Group (FSG) is the leading emerging market information services and advisory firm. Through an integrated solution of information assets, advisory support and custom consulting services, FSG partners with business leaders at over 200 multinationals to power their emerging markets business strategies. FSG is headquartered in Washington D.C. with regional offices in New York, Singapore and London.

