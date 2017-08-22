FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust”) is pleased to announce cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds (the “ETFS”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending August 31, 2017.
The cash distributions are payable on September 8, 2017 to Unitholders of record on August 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of August 29, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Cash Distribution
Amount
|First Trust AlphaDEXTM Canadian Dividend ETF
|FDY
|$0.0329
|FDY.A
|$0.0149
|First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Dividend ETF
(CAD-Hedged)
|FUD
|$0.0525
|FUD.A
|$0.0283
|First Trust AlphaDEXTM Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FDE
|$0.0710
|FDE.A
|$0.0558
|First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FSL
|$0.0667
|FSL.A
|$0.0482
|First Trust AlphaDEXTM European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|EUR
|$0.0800
|EUR.A
|$0.0586
|First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FSD
|$0.0800
|FSD.A
|$0.0535
|First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
|ETP
|$0.0666
|ETP.A
|$0.0485
|First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF
|FTB
|$0.0666
CONTACT: For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co. 416-865-8065/877-622-5552
