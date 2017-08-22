Breaking News
Home / Top News / FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust”) is pleased to announce cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds (the “ETFS”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending August 31, 2017. 

The cash distributions are payable on September 8, 2017 to Unitholders of record on August 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of August 29, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution
Amount
First Trust AlphaDEXTM Canadian Dividend ETF FDY $0.0329
FDY.A $0.0149
First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Dividend ETF
(CAD-Hedged)		 FUD $0.0525
FUD.A $0.0283
First Trust AlphaDEXTM Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0710
FDE.A $0.0558
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0667
FSL.A $0.0482
First Trust AlphaDEXTM European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0800
EUR.A $0.0586
First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSD $0.0800
FSD.A $0.0535
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0666
ETP.A $0.0485
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0666 
CONTACT: For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.