FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust”) is pleased to announce cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Funds (the “ETFS”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending August 31, 2017.

The cash distributions are payable on September 8, 2017 to Unitholders of record on August 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of August 29, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Amount First Trust AlphaDEXTM Canadian Dividend ETF FDY $0.0329 FDY.A $0.0149 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Dividend ETF

(CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0525 FUD.A $0.0283 First Trust AlphaDEXTM Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0710 FDE.A $0.0558 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0667 FSL.A $0.0482 First Trust AlphaDEXTM European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0800 EUR.A $0.0586 First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSD $0.0800 FSD.A $0.0535 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0666 ETP.A $0.0485 First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0666

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co. 416-865-8065/877-622-5552