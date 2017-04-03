FTD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of FTD Companies, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 19, 2017

Breaking News
NEW YORK, April 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of investors who purchased FTD Companies, Inc. (“FTD Companies”) (NASDAQ:FTD) securities between March 13, 2015 and March 14, 2017.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/ftd-companies-inc. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) FTD’s financial statements contained errors relating to the assessment of cross-border indirect taxes; (ii) in turn, the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (iii) FTD had overstated the benefits of the Provide acquisition; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, FTD’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in FTD Companies you have until May 19, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/ftd-companies-inc.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

