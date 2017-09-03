Funds for Harvey victims may be delayed without debt limit increase -Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said relief funding for hurricane-ravaged areas of Texas might be delayed if the U.S. Congress does not quickly increase the government’s debt limits.
