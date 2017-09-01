Breaking News
G4S plc UK DK : G4S Custodial & Detention Services (UK) Statement regarding Brook House Immigration Removal Centre (IRC)

G4S Custodial & Detention Services has been made aware of allegations regarding the conduct of a number of staff at Brook House Immigration Removal Centre (IRC).

G4S immediately commenced an investigation into the allegations, reported them to the relevant authorities and as a precaution, has suspended nine staff pending further investigation. 

Commenting on the allegations, Jerry Petherick, Managing Director for G4S Custodial & Detention Services in the UK said:

“There is no place for the type of conduct described in the allegations anywhere in G4S.  Such behaviour is not representative of the many G4S colleagues who do a great job, often in difficult and challenging circumstances, across the country.

We have not yet been provided with the recorded evidence which forms the basis of the allegations and it is inappropriate for me to pre-judge the outcome of our investigation.  Once we have seen the evidence and concluded the investigation, I will ensure that we take the appropriate action.

We continue to focus on the care and wellbeing of detainees at Brook House.”

Brook House is an immigration removal centre (IRC) situated near Gatwick Airport and holds up to 508 adult male detainees. Decisions about who should be detained in an IRC are taken by the Home Office who are also responsible for managing the asylum cases of each detainee.  G4S is responsible for caring for the detainees in a secure environment on behalf of the Home Office.

ABOUT G4S

G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.  

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 100 countries and has over 585,000 employees. Find out more at g4s.com 

