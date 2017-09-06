Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces It Has Refiled Its Action Against Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company In The United States District Court For The District of Columbia

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it has voluntarily dismissed its action filed against Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (“Mallinckrodt”) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and refiled its action in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Case No. 17-cv-01827. The action is still brought on behalf of the Company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan (“ESPP”), against certain Defendants, to cover those persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Mallinckrodt stock between November 25, 2014 and January 18, 2017 (“Relevant Period”) in the ESPP. The action brings claims under § 11 of the Securities Act of 1933 as well as claims under state law for breach of fiduciary duty, non-disclosure and breach of contract.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the United States District Court for the District of Columbia no later than September 22, 2017. If you wish to join the litigation, or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]