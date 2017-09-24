Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces VimpelCom, Ltd. Class Action Litigation Update (Now Known As VEON Ltd.) (VEON)

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces Class Action update regarding VEON, Ltd. (“VEON” or the Company”) (NASDAQ:VEON), previously known as VimpelCom, Ltd.

On December 9, 2016, Lead Plaintiff in the action filed an amended class action complaint.  The amended complaint asserts claims on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased VimpelCom securities (now VEON) between December 4, 2010 and November 3, 2015 inclusive (the “Class Period”), and seeks to pursue violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10(b)-5 promulgated thereunder.  Recently, the Court issued an important decision which denied the Company’s attempt to dismiss the class action.  In particular, the Court’s decision denied Defendants’ motion to dismiss and sustained most of the claims in the amended class action complaint.

A copy of the amended class action complaint and the Court’s decision can be found at our website at www.gme-law.com.

If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

