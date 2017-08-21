Game on, Lime in! Jon Gruden Resumes Role of “Coach” with Corona®

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corona Extra® – the #1 imported beer in the U.S. – in partnership with legendary football coach and ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Jon Gruden, is helping football fans dial up a better experience this season with the “Gruden Hotline.” The Hotline, a toll-free number (1-855-9-GRUDEN) that offers callers Coach Gruden’s best “advice” for the 2017 football season and helps them find their beach on game day, will be featured in the brand’s TV spots and retail point-of-sale, and, when dialed, will also offer consumers the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a trip to Coach Gruden’s “Gruden QB Camp” in Orlando, Fl. as part of a national sweepstakes.

“We think it’s time football fans called an audible and upgraded their game day with Corona,” said John Alvarado, Vice President of Corona Extra. “Whether you’re watching the game in the stands or at home with friends, you can always find your game day beach with Corona, and we’re excited to upgrade one lucky fan’s experience this season with a trip to meet Coach Gruden for QB Camp.”

Through the Hotline, football fans can rest easy this season knowing Coach is just a phone call away. Through October 31, 2017, consumers simply need to dial the toll-free Hotline number (1-855-9-GRUDEN) and follow the prompts to enter for a chance to win a 3-day, 2-night trip to Orlando, Fl. (airfare, hotel and ground transportation included) and a visit to Coach Gruden’s QB Camp.

“Game day is my favorite day of the week, and you only need a few key elements for a surefire success,” said Coach Jon Gruden. “Just make sure you have your friends nearby, Coronas on ice and limes freshly sliced – you’re good to go! I’m excited to bring one lucky winner down to my QB camp to show them how it’s done.”

Corona’s partnership with Coach Gruden is a natural extension of the brand’s ever-growing expansion into football territory. Over the past few years, Corona has been dialing up its football team sponsorships, and is proud to be partnering with top teams across the country, including the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets.

For more information about Corona’s football programming, the “Gruden Hotline” and 2017 fall sweepstakes, please visit www.coronausa.com, or visit the brand on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Corona’s Gruden TV spots will air through November and are available via Corona’s YouTube channel.

About Corona Extra

Corona Extra is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona have made it the #1 imported beer in the U.S. and the #5 beer brand overall. 2016 was a record-breaking sales year for the brand.

Corona has been helping consumers “Find their Beach” in the U.S. since 1981. Corona Extra is exclusively brewed, imported and marketed by Constellation Brands for the U.S. market.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company’s beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company’s premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio, about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries, and approximately 9,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com.

